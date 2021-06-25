T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.35

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.35 and last traded at $197.29, with a volume of 29871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

