Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $18.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.