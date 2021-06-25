Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TLX opened at €34.44 ($40.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. Talanx has a 1-year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 1-year high of €37.10 ($43.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.03.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

