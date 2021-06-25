Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells $8,208,500.08 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03.

On Monday, June 21st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19.

On Thursday, June 17th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72.

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,692,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,815. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.