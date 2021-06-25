Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 56,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.