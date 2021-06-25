Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TARS. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $615.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

