Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 750.60 ($9.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 786.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

