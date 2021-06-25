Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Brian Raven Buys 437,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) insider Brian Raven acquired 437,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,480 ($22,837.73).

Brian Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brian Raven purchased 900,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

Shares of LON TAVI opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. Tavistock Investments Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

