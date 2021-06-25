Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 165.61 ($2.16). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 164.30 ($2.15), with a volume of 3,757,028 shares traded.

TW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.44 ($2.23).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 505.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

