Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 592 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.20. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

