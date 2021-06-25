Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coty were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

