Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 821 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,929. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.32. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

