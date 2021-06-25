Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $304,000 Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after buying an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,224,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,210,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,421,000 after buying an additional 743,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

