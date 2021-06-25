Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 4,350 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.