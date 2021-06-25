TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.12.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE FTI opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.