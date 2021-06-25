TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 236.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

