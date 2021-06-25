TechnoPro Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 7th (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82. TechnoPro has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $18.04.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

