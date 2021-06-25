TechnoPro Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 7th (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 7th.
OTCMKTS:TCCPY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82. TechnoPro has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $18.04.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Recommended Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.