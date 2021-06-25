Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERIC. Cowen lifted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

