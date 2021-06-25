Tellor (TRB) Price Down 20% This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Tellor has a total market cap of $61.17 million and $49.10 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $35.45 or 0.00110894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00588571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,803,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,514 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

