Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Over the past 30 days, it has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company has been undertaking strategic divestitures to eliminate its non-core and unprofitable business units in a bid to streamline operations and repay debt. Tenet Healthcare's inorganic growth on the back of accretive acquisitions and alliances remain commendable. Its cost-management program is likely to benefit margins going forward. Its solid 2021 guidance should instil investor's confidence in the stock. However, its poor revenues and underperforming Conifer segment bother. Its weak solvency position is a concern. Its first-quarter earnings gained from better revenues.”

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Shares of THC stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.