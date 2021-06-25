TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.73. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 8,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

