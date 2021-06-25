Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 422,363 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 32.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 49.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 255,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.