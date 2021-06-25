Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $195,000.

Triumph Group stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

