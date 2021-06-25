Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

