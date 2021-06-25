The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.53.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at C$80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$97.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.60. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.