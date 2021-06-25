The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

BKGFY opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

