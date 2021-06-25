The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

The Boeing stock opened at $250.57 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.61. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.