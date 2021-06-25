The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,103 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.3% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $100,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $181,560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 161,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,968. The stock has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

