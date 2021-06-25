The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.53.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.11. 433,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.74%.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,472 over the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.