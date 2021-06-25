The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $74,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $368.75 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

