The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $182.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.11.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

