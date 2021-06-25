The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $317.50

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 317.50 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09), with a volume of 176704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GYM. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of £520.23 million and a P/E ratio of -13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.31.

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

About The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

