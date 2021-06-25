The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $220,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

