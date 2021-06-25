The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.61. 1,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,186. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.80.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

