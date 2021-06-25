The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,975,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.06% of The Kraft Heinz worth $519,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 18,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,202. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.