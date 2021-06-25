The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 685.10 ($8.95). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 678.60 ($8.87), with a volume of 1,620,685 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 653.50. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.