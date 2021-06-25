The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $127.24 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

