The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.91.

NYSE:SHW opened at $270.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $184.34 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

