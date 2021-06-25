The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

