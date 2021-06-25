The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $60.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

