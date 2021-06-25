The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

TTC opened at $107.69 on Friday. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,587.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,375 shares of company stock worth $879,122 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

