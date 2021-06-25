The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) PT Raised to GBX 1,700

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Vitec Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

VTC stock opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,355.55. The firm has a market cap of £639.21 million and a PE ratio of -119.40.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

