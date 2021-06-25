The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) PT Raised to GBX 1,700

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th.

LON VTC opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.55. The Vitec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The firm has a market cap of £639.21 million and a PE ratio of -119.40.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

