The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,714 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $66,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.99. The company had a trading volume of 236,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58. The company has a market capitalization of $323.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

