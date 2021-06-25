The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,909.50 ($24.95). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,899.50 ($24.82), with a volume of 400,839 shares.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,904.51. The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total value of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

