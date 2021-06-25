TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 30.3% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $608,015.42 and $5.33 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.92 or 0.00875933 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.