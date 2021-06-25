TokenClub (TCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.62 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TokenClub

TokenClub is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

