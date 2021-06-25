TOP (TOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.87 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, TOP has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $536,293.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00600026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038725 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

