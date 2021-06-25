Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$26.50 to C$23.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Torex Gold Resources traded as low as C$14.81 and last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 106634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.68.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96.

The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

