Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.08. The stock has a market cap of £163.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

